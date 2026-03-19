FACTBOX: Drone attack kills one in Sevastopol as Russia downs 138 Ukrainian UAVs overnight

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 138 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

A man was killed and two others were injured in a drone attack on Sevastopol. A woman was affected as drone debris fell on a private home in the Stavropol Region.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact.

Scope

- Overnight, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 138 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- Namely, 40 UAVs were shot down over the Krasnodar Region, 35 over the Republic of Crimea, 28 over the Stavropol Region, 18 over the Sea of Azov, eight over the Kursk Region, seven over the Black Sea, and two over the Rostov Region, the ministry noted.

Sevastopol impacted

- A man was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Telegram.

- Two others sustained moderate injuries.

- A private home and a sector of a forest strip near Fiolent caught fire, as also did grass and an industrial site near Fiolentovskoye Highway.

- On Vakulenchuk Street, the windows of several apartments and cars were damaged.

Aerial attack on Stavropol

- Stavropol was targeted in a massive aerial attack, according to the governor of the Russian North Caucasus region, Vladimir Vladimirov.

- A woman was affected as drone debris fell on a private home in the Kochubeyevskoye District. Medics are working with her, and her life is not threatened.

- In Nevinnomyssk, the facades and windows of several buildings were damaged, the Stavropol governor added.

Drone attack on Krasnodar

- The windows of two residential buildings and parked cars were damaged as drone debris fell on the premises of a residential neighborhood in southern Russia’s Krasnodar, Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said on his Telegram channel.

- No one was injured, according to preliminary reports.

- First responders are working at the scene.