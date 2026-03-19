Iran strikes several strategic targets in Israel, including oil refineries — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the armed forces) announced strikes on a number of strategically important targets in Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and several oil refineries.

"At dawn on Thursday, March 19, targets in the central and northern parts of the occupied Palestinian territories (meaning Israel - TASS), came under fire. These included Ben Gurion Airport, which serves as the main hub for troop concentration and logistical support for the Israeli regime, fuel supply facilities and other strategic sites, as well as Israeli army positions in Haifa and the oil refineries in Haifa and Rishon LeZion," the Tasnim news agency quoted an excerpt from the statement.

It said that the strikes were carried out using drones and Ghadr, Emad, Kheibarshekan, and Khorremshahr missiles.