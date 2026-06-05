Russia open to everyone ready for cooperation on equal footing — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia remains permanently open to those who seek joint work and are ready for cooperation on an equal footing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He noted that the uniqueness and appeal of SPIEF lie in the opportunity for an open dialogue on matters of concern to entrepreneurs and entire nations alike.

"We are always open to those who want to work with our country and who are ready for equal, mutually beneficial partnership," Putin emphasized.