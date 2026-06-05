Zelensky’s attendance at G7 summit carries risks — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s potential participation in the G7 summit later this month in France brings uncertainty amid his tense relationship with US President Donald Trump, Politico reported.

According to the report, back in March the Elysee Palace said Zelensky had not been invited. In a recent reversal of earlier plans, Paris has now announced that he will participate. Given the fraught relationship between Trump and Zelensky, the latest decision brings "its own dose of uncertainty," Politico noted.

"There’s always a share of risk with the Trump administration. They are not afraid of conflict," a European diplomat told the newspaper.

The 52nd G7 Summit is scheduled to take place at the Alpine spa resort of Evian-les-Bains in France’s Haute-Savoie on June 15-17. French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking ways to appease Trump and ensure that the US leader doesn’t leave the meeting early, Politico wrote. Among other events, Paris is considering a private dinner for Trump at the Palace of Versailles.