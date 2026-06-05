Iran’s enriched uranium still there since 2025 attacks — IAEA chief

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Enriched uranium in Iran remains at the nuclear facilities attacked in 2025, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi stated.

"We assume it's in the same place where it was when the attacks last year took place. This is the general conviction. The Iranian authorities have also indicated that," he said at a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, convened at the request of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

According to Grossi, the agency must return in any case to conduct an inspection and determine the location and quantity of nuclear materials.