EAEU not against Armenia, its desire to join EU worries — Russian deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The EAEU does not seek to impose measures against Armenia, but its desire to join the European Union, which has turned into a military-political union, is a matter of concern, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"First of all, no one wants any concrete measures against Armenia from the EAEU. Armenia is a member state of the EAEU. Armenia faithfully fulfills all its obligations within the framework of the EAEU. I can say this responsibly because we are monitoring the entire legal framework of Armenia for deviations from the obligations it has assumed within the framework of the EAEU. And we do not find such deviations," he said.

Overchuk said Armenia declares a desire to switch to European standards. "But I want to say that not all European standards are bad. There were and still are many good things there. What's bothering us? Today, the European Union has actually transformed from an economic integration association that we all knew well, and a lot of good and attractive things have been done there. But it has transformed into a military-political alliance, which today behaves hostile towards our country. And here we have questions. Where is Armenia going? What are the consequences of this? Why should we give our support to this movement?" he said.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from 3 to 6 June. The main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future.” " The forum's program is devoted to the formation of a new model of global development in the context of the transformation of the global economy. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. The general information partner is TASS.