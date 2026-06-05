Language of ultimatums won’t work with Russia, senior diplomat reminds Europe

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Europe must understand that Russia cannot be talked with in the language of ultimatums, but if the West is ready for dialogue it knows where to turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters.

"If the Europeans are seeking dialogue, they always know where to turn. Another issue is what the Europeans will be coming to us with," the senior Russian diplomat said on the sidelines of SPIEF. "Certain European countries seem to see negotiations as a promotion of totally nonsensical demands, claims, and ultimatums. Such a language will not work with Russia," he warned.

According to him, ultimatums "will not help to launch any meaningful dialogue."

"And if they want a sincere dialogue, let them put forward specific ideas, and we will see if these ideas are worth discussing or not," Galuzin concluded.

The 29th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." TASS is its official general information partner.