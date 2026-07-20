Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan holds anti-terror drills

DUSHANBE, July 20. /TASS/. Anti-terror units from Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan have thwarted a simulated enemy attempt to infiltrate military facilities and seize a weapons depot, the press service of the Central Military District reported.

According to the exercise scenario, the simulated saboteurs intended to infiltrate a weapons and ammunition depot. Having detected the "enemy," sentry duty officers reported to the command post and alerted the counterterrorism unit. The troops advanced to the designated area with support from BTR-82A armored personnel carriers firing 7.62mm Kalashnikov tank machine guns and suppressed the simulated enemy with fire. During the drills, the base personnel honed their skills in movement by stealth, practiced firing from various positions and cover, with combat firing practice using the AK-12 and AK-74M Kalashnikov assault rifles. They also practiced providing cover for fire teams and conducting crossfire, according to the press service.

According to the Central Military District, special attention was paid to countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were destroyed by small arms, drone guns, and electronic warfare systems. Crews of the Borisoglebsk-2 systems blocked the drones’ control channels, causing them to make a forced landing.

The 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia's largest military facility outside its borders. Located in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar, it includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC defense troops and communications units.