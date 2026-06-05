Putin calls aggressive policies of European bureaucracy short-sighted

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The aggressive policies pursued by the European bureaucracy are short-sighted and not only lead to the further loss of the EU’s position in the global economy, but also undermine global security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"We see the shocks being experienced by energy markets, how tensions are being provoked in certain regions, primarily in the Middle East at the present moment, and how the short-sighted policies of the European bureaucracy are being implemented," the president stressed. "These policies are accompanied by aggressive rhetoric and lead to Europe’s further loss of positions in the global economy, while also undermining regional and global security," he added.