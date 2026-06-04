Decision to launch Nord Stream line is a matter of German sovereignty — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The remaining line of the Nord Stream pipeline is under U.S. sanctions, and the decision to launch it is a matter of German sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of leading international news agencies organized by TASS.

"Only decisions by the government of the Federal Republic are needed. But here a political question arises, a question of sovereignty. Because this system has not only been blown up. I believe this is an act of state terrorism. <…> One line has been preserved and can operate. But it is still under U.S. sanctions. And if the government of the Federal Republic reaches an agreement with its partners, the sanctions are lifted, we press the button, and the gas starts flowing. As early as tomorrow," Putin said.