Vicious circle seen in dialogue with US on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. A vicious circle is observed in the dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"And here again: the settlement of Ukraine was discussed and accepted by us in the American version in August 2025 in Alaska. That is a vicious circle," he said. "And we’re walking in this circle."

Lavrov noted that the United States has not responded to Russia's call to return the diplomatic property "illegally seized by Barack Obama before the first term of Donald Trump's presidency. There is no reaction, [only] hints: ‘Let's settle Ukraine, then it will be easier to move in all directions.’"

He also noted that Russia appreciates the desire of the special envoy of the President of the United States, Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner to normalize relations. "We appreciate that the negotiators, Messrs. Witkoff and Kushner, have very kind feelings for our country. As far as we can judge from their statements, they are sincerely interested in normalizing these relations, but their interests have not materialized yet," the minister said.