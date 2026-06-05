ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian protest leaders have been almost completely destroyed by the Kiev regime, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Unfortunately, in Ukraine now, in the remaining part of Ukraine, any serious opposition without external intervention is impossible. Because all the protest leaders who would be ready to act as 'number one,' to express their opinion, have simply been destroyed. They are either in prison or have been thrown into the meat grinder, including to the front," he told TASS.

Pushilin described the situation with protest leaders in Ukraine as "scorched earth" and noted that there is no hope for change.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.