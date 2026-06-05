Deputy PM shows dilemma of Armenia's wish to join EU with example of jam making

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk is confident that Armenia needs to decide between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU, otherwise it will not understand "what kind of jam it will make."

"If, for example, Armenia joins the European Union, it means that new standards and new technical regulations arise there that do not correspond to ours. A simple example: you want to organize a jam production. You need to purchase equipment. Will you purchase this equipment according to European standards or Eurasian standards?" Overchuk said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"And until you have an answer to this perfectly simple and obvious question, you will not be able to decide which jam you will make, in which package, what description of this product will be there, what requirements, in what languages. All this will need to be understood."

"If Armenia goes to the European Union, it must decide and make a choice where it wants to be. In this regard, the statement adopted by the four EAEU leaders at the recent Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana clearly suggests that the Armenian leadership consider holding a referendum as soon as possible.

"It would be in the interests of everyone because the suspended position that has developed today creates uncertainty, primarily for investors. Uncertainty harms everyone, including Armenia itself. Therefore, the EAEU leaders asked to decide as soon as possible."

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from 3 to 6 June. The main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future.” The forum's program is devoted to the formation of a new model of global development in the context of the transformation of the global economy. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. The general information partner is TASS.