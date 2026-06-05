Putin addresses SPIEF plenary session

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the main event of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) – the plenary session.

In his address, the head of state will focus primarily on economic issues and challenges, both within Russia and globally, as announced earlier by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to him, the president’s speech will also touch upon political issues.

SPIEF-2026

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.