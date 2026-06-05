US does not know how to get out of conflict with Iran — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States is uncomfortable with the situation with Iran and does not know how to get out of it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"President [of the United States Donald] Trump at one stage said that ‘We will destroy Iran as a civilization.’ That was a brave ambition. No one doubts that this goal is unattainable," he said.

"And it’s not for nothing that the United States clearly understands and is uncomfortable with this situation, judging by their statements and actions, and does not know how to get out of it."

He drew attention to the US demands that Iran abandon the idea of possessing nuclear weapons and open the Strait of Hormuz. "Before the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression began on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz worked for free, freely, for everyone, no one had any problems. Prior to the outbreak of this aggression, the fatwa of Supreme Leader Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei, who was later killed by political assassination, prohibiting the possession of nuclear weapons was in effect in Iran. The IAEA has regularly confirmed that there are no signs that Iran's nuclear energy program is shifting to military needs. The entire nuclear program was under the control of the IAEA," the Russian minister said.

"Everything that is being demanded from Iran now was present before this aggression began. There is a movement in the United States that declares itself Christian, but promotes a very specific interpretation of Christian commandments and Christian values in close association with Zionism and Judaism. And therefore, I would not take seriously the words of some figures of the current administration that the Old Testament justifies the activities of the United States," Lavrov said.

"This is a dubious interpretation. I don't think it's serious for politicians to say such things. This can only mean one thing - that there are no other arguments left to explain their actions. Actions that have not attracted support anywhere, including the United States itself."