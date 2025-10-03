LUGANSK, October 3. /TASS/. The tactical weapons in service with the Russian Armed Forces are more advanced than those of the United States, and Russia possesses far more of them, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington.

"As for tactical weapons, we definitely have more of them because we have been rearming the Russian army for a very long time. So, not only do we have more tactical weapons, but they are also much more modern than those of the United States," Marochko confirmed.