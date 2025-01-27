Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 1.92% to 2,891.39 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 0.78% to 937.74 points. The yuan was traded at 13.46 rubles over the day.

"The adverse international background, declining oil prices and ruble rate strengthening drove domination of sellers. The EU reached a tradeoff on the extension of anti-Russian sanctions," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World comments.

The Russian market will remain sensitive to geopolitical news over the short term. "We highlight news about organization of communications between Presidents of the US and Russia among factors that could be positive. Another important topic is the key rate of the Central Bank. Inflation data of the Russian statistical service Rosstat to be released on Wednesday may influence the sentiment in this context," the analyst noted.

BCS Investment World predicts the MOEX Russia Index will move in the corridor of 2,875 - 2,975 points on Tuesday. According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will be within the 2,880-2,950 points range.