KURSK, April 8. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian-held settlements in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region will be liberated soon, military expert Oleg Ivanov told TASS.

"As for the situation in the Kursk Region, the village of Guyevo has been liberated, Oleshnya will be liberated soon. As for Gornal, with its monastery, it will be more difficult to liberate. But this is all Ukrainian troops are still occupying in the Kursk Region. Our army will soon liberate these territories," he said.

According to the expert, Ukrainian soldiers are likely to barricade themselves in the Gornal monastery and continue fighting but the village will be liberated anyway.

The village of Guyevo in the Kursk Region was liberated by Russian forces on April 8.