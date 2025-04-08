Russia’s Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with international crew docks to space station

ISS, April 8. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft that blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome on the morning of April 8 has docked to the Prichal module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced in its live broadcast on Tuesday.

The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft has delivered the crew of the 73rd long-term space expedition to the orbital outpost. The crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonaut and sixth TASS special reporter in space Alexey Zubritsky, cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.

The Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft traveled to the orbital outpost under an ultra-short two-orbit scheme and docked to the orbital outpost at 11:58 a.m. Moscow time (8:58 a.m. GMT).

As Roscosmos reported earlier, a record number of tourists - at least 2,500 viewers - had arrived at the town of Baikonur to watch the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft. The launch was timed for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft is set to return to Earth on December 9. During the eight-month space mission, the Russian cosmonauts will carry out 50 scientific experiments, including two new researches. In addition, Ryzhikov and Zubritsky will make two spacewalks in October.