Italy becomes first NATO country to receive Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defense system

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. German defense company Rheinmetall has sent the first Skynex air defense system to the Italian army, the company said in a statement.

"The Italian Army has received its first Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall," the company announced. The equipment was delivered to the city of Sabaudia on December 18. "This gives the Italian army the capability to defend against air attacks at close and very close range," as well as "enable effective countermeasures against drones," the statement on the company's website reads.

Italy has become the first NATO country to receive the Skynex defense system. The contract is worth €73 million ($86 million) and includes an option to deliver up to three additional systems.

The Skynex system is equipped with an Oerlikon Mk3 revolver gun that uses 35 mm Advanced Hit Efficiency And Destruction (AHEAD) ammunition. The gun can fire 1,000 rounds per minute. The system also features an X-band X-TAR3D radar with a detection and tracking range of 20 to 50 kilometers.