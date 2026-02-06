Armenia, CSTO could find compromise on problematic issues — Russian ambassador

YEREVAN, February 6. /TASS/. Armenia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) could work together to find compromise solutions to the problematic issues that have arisen between Yerevan and this military alliance, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said.

"As for the position of the Russian Federation, we proceed from the fact that Armenia continues to be a full CSTO member. As for the freezing format, it is not provided for in the legal framework of the organization. In our opinion, there is no alternative, reliable mechanism for ensuring security in the region. As for the problems that have arisen in cooperation with the CSTO, I think we can always find some solutions together, in partnership, among the CSTO members, including compromise solutions to the problems that have accumulated," he said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen participation in the CSTO because, according to him, the organization allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic. Last December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is calculating all the risks of the decision to withdraw from the CSTO.