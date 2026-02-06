Russian fighters consolidate in northwestern Tatyanovka in Donetsk region — expert

LUGANSK, February 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have consolidated in northwestern Tatyanovka near Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko shared to TASS that Russian troops had expanded their control of that locality as they advanced along the Seversky Donets River.

"Our servicemen have consolidated in the northwestern sector of Tatyanovka. Actually, two concentrated attacks are currently being mounted, on southeastern Tatyanovka and on the eastern sector of [neighboring] Svyatogorsk. So, the situation here has been developing positively," he said.