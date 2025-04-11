RDIF CEO describes talks with Witkoff as productive

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian president and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has described talks with visiting US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff as productive.

"Welcome to St. Petersburg, Russia! Productive discussions with Steven Witkoff," he wrote on his X page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Witkoff at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg. The meeting was held behind closed doors and ended at about ten in the evening. The key topic was the situation in Ukraine. The RDIF CEO accompanied Witkoff during his trips about the city. The US envoy visited the St. Isaac’s Cathedral and the Grand Choral Synagogue.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the meeting would focus on "various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement." He said that the Kremlin hoped to convey "key elements of Russia’s position and concerns" to US President Donald Trump.