No orders to extend Easter truce issued by Putin — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine will expire this night as Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ordered to extend it, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Putin announced an Easter truce at a meeting with Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on Saturday. The ceasefire is in force for 30 hours, from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 until 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21.

"There have been no other orders," Peskov said when asked whether the ceasefire could by extended.