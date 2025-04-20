Zelensky’s office official confirms Ukraine’s participation in London talks next week

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian delegation will be present at the talks in London next week, where US and European representatives will discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, an official from Vladimir Zelensky’s office said.

"Our team will be present. I will not disclose who will be on the team," the UNIAN agency quoted Sergey Leshchenko, an adviser to the office head, as saying.

He recalled that Zelensky’s office head Andrey Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov represented Ukraine at the previous meeting in Paris on April 17.

"The team’s composition will be adjusted if necessary, but Ukraine will be present at these talks without fail," Leshchenko added.

Representatives from the United Kingdom, the United States, Ukraine, and France met in Paris on April 17. After the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As Bloomberg reported earlier, Washington presented its allies in Paris with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement. These include a refusal to discuss Kiev's NATO membership and the easing of sanctions against Russia. Additionally, the US draft stipulates that all territories liberated by Russia shall remain under Russian control. CNN said, citing sources, that Washington plans to continue work on the details of a framework settlement agreement next week in London. It also plans to organize another meeting between presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff with Russian representatives.

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on April 11. The meeting, which lasted over four hours, was focused on the situation in Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis. According to him, this is the only way to establish long-term peace, which is what Moscow wants.