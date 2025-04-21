Over 11,000 US agency staff gained access to confidential files — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. Employees at the General Services Administration (GSA), which manages the government’s real estate holdings and oversees agency staffing, accidentally granted access to sensitive documents of more than 11,200 government employees, The Washington Post wrote, citing internal records.

US government officials under both Joe Biden and Donald Trump mistakenly disclosed sensitive documents to GSA staff, the newspaper said, specifying that the file sharing dates back to early 2021, with the most recent case occurring as recently as last week.

An investigation has been launched into the cybersecurity breach. The documents reveal that employees inadvertently shared a Google Drive folder containing sensitive files with the entire GSA staff, which comprises over 11,200 people, the paper noted.

The exposed information included details of a proposed blast door for the White House visitor center and bank account information for a vendor involved in organizing a Trump administration news conference, the newspaper reported.

In addition, at least 10 of the shared files allowed GSA employees not only to view but also edit the content, the paper added, noting that the IT team had already identified the file owners and revoked the shared access.