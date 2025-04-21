Russia to discuss joint arms projects with Peru

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport plans to discuss joint arms projects with Peru at SITDEF PERU 2025 arms show to be held in Lima on April 24-27, CEO Alexander Mikheyev said adding he expects big interest in Russian military products at the show.

"Peru is a long-standing and reliable partner of Rosoboronexport in Latin America. It successfully operates Russian-made airplanes, helicopters, armor, antitank complexes and air defense means. We plan to strengthen relations between our countries at SITDEF PERU and discuss current and prospective joint projects, present modern Russian weapons, as well as equipment to eliminate the aftermath of natural calamities," he said.

Rosoboronexport will continue consultations with Latin American partners on technological cooperation projects initiated at the recent LAAD show in Brazil. "We shall discuss joint licensed production in the territory of regional countries of Russian firearms, ground hardware, air defense weapons, drones and electronic warfare against drones," he said.

The arms trader scheduled talks on cooperation in the supply of weapons and armaments, development of setoff programs and industrial partnership with regional defense enterprises.

Rosoboronexport expects major interest in Russian naval products. "Most Latin American countries have a long shoreline. Therefore, Rosoboronexport is ready for increased attention to Russian naval products at SITDEF PERU 2025," the company said. It will present patrol ship of project 22160, Karakurt-E-class small missile ship of project 22800E that can be armed with Pantsir-ME air defense complex, as well as BK16E and BK-10 speedboats.