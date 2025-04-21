MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime failed to observe even the 30-hour truce with its multiple ceasefire breaches and showed its inability to honor accords, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament) Grigory Karasin said on Monday.

"Kiev failed to ensure even a day and a half of the Easter truce. It was breached by the Ukrainian military many times, despite Kiev’s assurances. The figures and facts have been published… In this regard, we can say emotionally that it is improper to do things like that! So, what strategic accords on resolving the Ukraine crisis can be the subject of negotiations, if even simple short-term commitments are associated with mass breaches," the senior Russian senator said on his Telegram channel.

During the Easter days, the Kiev regime actually underwent a test for its ability to think and honor accords, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire on the eve of Easter at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military. The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea. The Ukrainian military also carried out attacks by 90 unmanned aerial vehicles, including eight UAVs outside the area of the special military operation, it said.