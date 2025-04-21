All countries will lose if global trade back to law of jungle — China's Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, April 21. /TASS/. All economies will lose if hegemonism and bullying policies prevail in global trade, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, warned commenting on the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump.

"As soon as international trade returns to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, all countries will become victims," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that Beijing is strongly against any country concluding deals to the detriment of China's interests, "if this happens, the PRC will never put up with it and will firmly take retaliatory measures."

Beijing is ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with all parties, "to jointly respond and resist unilateral bullying," the Ministry of Commerce said. China believes that everyone should side with justice in the matter of US tariff policy.

"Trying to achieve tariff exemptions at the expense of others for one's own immediate benefit is like trying to persuade a tiger to give up its skin," the ministry said, pointing out the hopelessness of plans to reach an agreement with the US.

The Wall Street Journal reported on April 15, citing sources, that Washington hopes to persuade other countries to limit economic and trade ties with China in exchange for lower US tariffs. According to the newspaper, the United States plans to persuade more than 70 countries to ban Chinese companies from establishing themselves in their territory and supplying their goods through them.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into effect on April 5, individual ones - on April 9.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

Meanwhile, the US President raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Taking into account the previously imposed tariff of 20% for the allegedly insufficient efforts of the governments of Canada, China and Mexico to combat fentanyl smuggling to the US, the total duty on goods from China currently reaches 145%.