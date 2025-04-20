Russia’s Economy Ministry downgrades forecast for average annual dollar rate for 2025

MOSCOW. April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has downgraded its forecast for the average annual US dollar exchange rate for 2025 from 96.5 to 94.3 rubles per dollar, as follows from the scenario conditions for the socio-economic development of the Russian Federation for 2025-2026 and for the planning period of 2027-2028.

As a representative of the ministry told reporters, the document has been submitted to the government for consideration.

"The average annual exchange rate of the US dollar is expected to be 94.3 rubles per dollar in 2025, 100 rubles in 2026, 103.5 [rubles] in 2027, and 106 rubles per dollar by 2028," the document says.

"We have slightly lowered our estimate, but we still estimate the average annual exchange rate at 94 rubles per dollar. We consider this estimate realistic, but at the same time we understand that fluctuations and volatility of the exchange rate can be quite high," a representative of the Economic Development Ministry of told reporters.