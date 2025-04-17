US national shot dead during plane hijacking attempt in Belize

MEXICO CITY, April 18. /TASS/. A US citizen has been shot dead during a hijacking attempt of a light passenger plane with 14 people onboard, the Breaking Belize News portal reported.

According to the news outlet, onboard a Tropic Air flight, Akinyela Sawa Taylor, 49, armed with a knife, attempted to hijack the plane. The pilot got in touch with the tower and began circling over the coastline near the country’s capital, awaiting emergency landing.

The pilots managed to land the aircraft at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City. According to police sources, Taylor resisted arrest when law enforcement officials boarded the plane and sustained fatal wounds.

He entered Belize without a visa a couple of days ago.