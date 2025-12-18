MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Ambassadors of a number of European countries officially addressed the Russian parliament with a demand not to adopt a wine industry law from 2019, the Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislature, said at a plenary session.

"Ambassadors of some European countries that tell us what democracy is formally sent an address to the [State] Duma asking us to abolish this law, telling us not to support it. Think about that. We dealt with this matter together with [Vice-Speaker] Irina Anatolyevna Yarovaya. Imagine the pressure she was under while drafting this law," Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Lawmakers faced criticism and threats but the law was approved, giving the country's winemaking industry added juice. "This means jobs, new vineyards cropping up, processing, but most importantly, it means high quality produce. This is because we embedded a norm in the law regarding the geography of growing grapes, while the Frenchmen and the Italians spoke against that, attempting to use undemocratic means and unlawful methods of pressure," the speaker noted.

"Nevertheless we defended not merely our domestic producers [but also] established a new branch that we didn't have before. Now we've come to the next stage, developing the infrastructure of these vineyards," Volodin said. He added the share of domestic products grew from 20% to 65% since approval of the law in December 2019.