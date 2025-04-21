Kiev vows to mirror Russia’s truce moves, but its reflection warped — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has vowed to act reciprocally in response to the Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin and "mirror Russia’s actions," however, "the mirror was warped," Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee and leader of the LDPR, said.

"Zelensky promised to 'act in a mirror-like fashion' in response to the Easter truce announced by the Russian president. But the mirror was distorted," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel. "[Kiev is putting on] a smoke-and-mirrors show before the West trying to cast itself as a peacemaker and thus benefit from the introduction of the Easter ceasefire by the Russian side. Kiev cannot be trusted. The Ukrainian regime has repeatedly displayed its inability to comply with agreements. To lie and to pass the buck is Zelensky’s political credo," he explained.

The legislator also pointed out contradictions in Zelensky’s statements, who "is accusing Russia of violating the ceasefire while admitting that there have been no air alerts in Ukraine." "A total oxymoron," Slutsky added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire on April 19 during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Russian leader emphasized that the ceasefire would run from 6 p.m. on April 19 (3 p.m. GMT) to 12 a.m. on April 21, and urged the Ukrainian side to follow suit. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on April 20, the Russian leader gave no orders on extending the Easter truce.