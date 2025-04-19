Russian forces hit test site of Ukrainian Sapsan missile defense system — top brass

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit the test site of the Ukrainian Sapsan missile defense system and the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems covering it the day before, the Defense Ministry reported, adding that the goals of the strike were achieved.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with land-and sea-based high-precision weapons and drones on the testing site of the Ukrainian Sapsan missile defense system and the Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems covering it. The goals of the strike were achieved. All facilities have been destroyed," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russian servicemen have hit Ukrainian ammunition depots and military-technical equipment in 142 areas over the day. Meanwhile, Russian air defense forces shot down six JDAM bombs, three HIMARS rockets and 151 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.

TASS has compiled the main information about the special military operation progress over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy sites

Kiev has attacked Russian energy facilities ten times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Kiev regime continues its unilateral attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure. Over the past day, ten Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities were recorded," the ministry said.

According to it, Kiev struck energy facilities in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kherson Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Battlegroup South

Russian servicemen have liberated the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic and defeated the manpower and equipment of nine Ukrainian brigades brigades," the statement emphasized.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 365 servicemen, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, seven field artillery guns, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and two ammunition depots.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s battlegroup East has wiped out more than 130 Ukrainian servicemen over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and defeated the manpower and equipment offive Ukrainian brigades near Zelenoye Polye, Bogatyr, Novopol of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonoye and Gulyaipole of the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy losses amounted to more than 130 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and two artillery guns," the statement said.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s battlegroup West has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the military said.

"The battlegroup West took more favorable lines and positions and defeated the manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades. The enemy lost up to 265 servicemen, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots," the statement noted.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center has wiped out up to 350 Ukrainian servicemen over the day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup Center has improved its frontline positions and defeated eight Ukrainian brigades. The enemy lost up to 350 servicemen," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military also lost six armored combat vehicles, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle and a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, two field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery station.

Belgorod direction

Russia’s battlegroup North eliminated up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Belgorod area, the battlegroup North defeated three Ukrainian brigades near Popovka, Miropolye of the Sumy Region and Udy of the Kharov Region. The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 45 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said.