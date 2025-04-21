West trains drone engagement in Ukraine for future wars

LUGANSK, April 21. /TASS/. Western countries are training a large-scale drone war in Ukraine for future wars. The drones can replace armor and helicopters in future, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"The West realizes that future wars will be based on drones capable of operating in the air, on the ground, water and underwater. The engagement of tanks and armored vehicles is likely to move to the background in future. They can be used at checkpoints and other fortifications. The same concerns helicopters. They have been actually ousted by drones," he said.

This is the reason for massive supplies of western-made drones to Ukraine for attacks on Russian towns and civilians. "EU countries have pumped a huge number of weapons into Ukraine. They test them and there is no doubt that they are preparing for further escalation of the conflict," he said.

India and China are also studying Ukrainian combat experience in detail, including drone engagement, assault operations, communications and control, he added.

Drone operator with Tridtsaty call sign said drones had radically changed the rules of the war.

"They fulfil 90% of combat missions - observation and strikes - and set a different vector of the war," he said adding drones will definitely influence the development of military technologies.