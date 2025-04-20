DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on Donetsk in the morning. The attack was registered near the Elevatornaya Street in the Budennovsky district of the city, a source in operative services told TASS.

"The strike has been [registered] near the Elevatornaya [Street]. Details are being determined," the source said, adding that at least three explosions rocked the city.

The Ukrainian army has also attacked Gorlovka, with four artillery shells fired at the town, according to the administration of the Donetsk People Republic’s (DPR) head and government reported.

On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit.