NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. Ukraine will not become part of NATO; the issue of Kiev's accession to the alliance is not under discussion, according to Keith Kellogg, the US presidential special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

"We've been very clear: NATO is off the table. You're not going to be part of it. That's something that's not new. We've been talking about that since 2008 when Ambassador Burns told Condoleezza Rice, this was a bridge too far," Kellogg stated on Fox News.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that, despite Vladimir Zelensky’s desire for Ukraine to join NATO, it will never happen. He also suggested that the Ukrainian conflict may have been triggered by Kiev’s ambitions to join the alliance.

As Bloomberg reported earlier, Washington presented its allies in Paris with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement. These include a refusal to discuss Kiev's NATO membership and the easing of sanctions against Russia. Additionally, the US draft stipulates that all territories liberated by Russia shall remain under Russian control. Discussions on these proposals are set to continue in London next week.