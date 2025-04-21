Ukraine seeks to stage counterattack in Krasnoarmeysk direction — DPR head

DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is trying to launch a counterattack in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We can see counterattack operations and attempts of the enemy to retain control of the Krasnoarmeysk direction with all possible means," Pushilin said.

He also drew attention to the operational situation near Krasny Liman, noting that the heaviest fighting is currently taking place near the village of Novoye.