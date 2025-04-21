Pentagon chief shared details of strikes on Yemen in Signal private chat — NYT

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth sent detailed information on US strikes on Yemen to a private Signal messenger chat group that included his wife, brother and lawyer, The New York Times (NYT) reported citing sources.

According to the publication, on March 15, Hegseth posted the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which struck positions of Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement, in a chat that included his wife Jennifer, who is not a Pentagon employee, as well as his brother Phil and personal lawyer Tim Parlatore, who work in the defense department.

As the publication points out, unlike the chat with the participation of US administration officials in the Signal messenger, this second chat was created by the Pentagon chief personally and included, in addition to his wife, about a dozen people from Hegseth's inner circle, including two officials suspended due to data leaks. Moreover, the head of the US defense department used his personal phone, not his work phone, to communicate in the chat.

According to the newspaper, the chat usually discussed information related to organizational and administrative issues.