MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported 4,900 breaches of the Easter ceasefire by Ukrainian forces.

The ministry stated that after the truce expired, Russian troops resumed their special military operation.

TASS has summarized the key developments.

Truce, violations on part of Ukraine

- The Russian Defense Ministry has reported 4,900 breaches of the ceasefire by Ukrainian troops.

- According to the ministry, Ukrainian formations carried out attacks using artillery and drones on Russian military positions and civilian infrastructure in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, as well as in Crimea.

- During the truce, the Kiev regime deployed 90 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including eight outside the zone of the special military operation.

- Nineteen artillery assaults by Ukrainian forces were observed in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk border regions during the truce. The Russian Defense Ministry said that 51 municipalities were impacted.

- The ministry emphasized that overall, enemy fire and combat activity was notably lower along the entire frontline.

- Russian troops strictly adhered to the ceasefire and maintained previously secured positions, the defense agency stated.

Resumption of special military operation

- After the ceasefire ended, Russian forces restarted the special military operation.

- In the last 24 hours, Russian units have conducted strikes on a Ukrainian military airfield, ammunition stockpiles, and drones across 74 locations.

- Russian air defense has intercepted and destroyed 104 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs in the past day.

Ukrainian losses

- The Kiev regime lost up to 80 personnel, a Kozak armored vehicle, and a pickup truck in the operational zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the past 24 hours.

- In the Belgorod area, Ukrainian forces have lost around 20 troops and an artillery piece due to Russia’s Battlegroup North, within the same timeframe.

- Ukrainian formations have suffered up to 45 casualties and lost a Kozak vehicle, and two field guns in Russia’s Battlegroup South's zone of responsibility.

- Russia’s Battlegroup West engaged Ukrainian mechanized units near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, with the enemy losing up to 30 troops.

- Ukrainian forces have lost more than 25 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, and a motor vehicle in the area operated by Russia's Battlegroup East.

- Due to actions by Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr, the Kiev regime also lost up to 10 troops, a radio-electronic warfare unit, and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar system over the past day.