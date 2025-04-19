Vulin not included in Serbia’s new cabinet because of Western pressure on Vucic — source

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, known for his pro-Russian stance, has not been included in the new government due to Western pressure on the country's President Aleksandar Vucic, a source told TASS.

"Aleksandar Vulin has been removed from the government because of pressure from Brussels," the source pointed out.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the European Union had launched the procedure of adding Aleksandar Vulin to the sanctions list after his speech in the European Parliament, where he made a number of statements about relations with Brussels and Moscow. The source also said that Brussels demanded that Aleksandar Vucic remove Vulin from the new government.