KURSK, October 6 /TASS/. Motorized riflemen of the 44th Army Corps in Kursk region went on the attack and eliminated the Ukrainian soldiers after witnessing how they shot civilians who were evacuating towards Russian positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"There were cases when we personally witnessed how the enemy killed civilians who were trying to retreat in our direction. After that the blood boils, as they say in the common folk, and the personnel moved to the points from which they opened fire and destroyed the enemy," the commander of the motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps, with the call sign Gorizont (Horizon) said.

He added that during one of these clashes, his fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat.