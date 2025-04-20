Trump uses Easter address to slam his political opponents

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has poured criticism on his political opponents in his Easter address posted on his Truth Social network.

"With great love, sincerity, and affection", he wished happy Easter to all, "including the Radical Left Lunatics" who are seeking to bring dangerous criminals, such as members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Salvadorian gang, back to the United States, he wrote. He also slammed judges and law enforcement officials as "weak and ineffective" as they "are allowing this sinister attack" on the US to continue. He placed the blame for uncontrolled migration on his predecessor, Joe Biden. "He was, by far, our worst and most incompetent president," Trump trumpeted.

After Trump was back in the White House for his second presidential term, the federal authorities began mass raids against illegal migrants. According to media reports, the Trump administration set a task of detaining at least 1,800 violators of migration rules a day. The number of deported illegal migrants ranges from several thousands to 200,000. During his election campaign, Trump promised to deport millions of migrants.