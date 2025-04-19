Holy Fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Holy Fire descended into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (the Church of the Resurrection of Christ) in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the eve of Easter, Russian television reported.

The descent of the Holy Fire takes place in the Kuvuklia, a chapel in the center of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ, which hides the tomb of Jesus Christ. Despite numerous attempts, no one has been able to unravel the mystery of the descent of the Holy Fire throughout history.

The Holy Fire symbolizes the light of Christ's resurrection.