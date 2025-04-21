Nothing to add to Defense Ministry’s report of Kiev’s ceasefire violations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that he has nothing to add to the Russian Defense Ministry’s report of Kiev’s violations of the Easter ceasefire.

"You must have heard a report by our Defense Ministry, which is in fact authorized to make military assessments. An assessment was made and the facts about Ukraine’s violations were provided. I have nothing to add," he noted in response to a TASS question.

Peskov pointed out that Russia would share the information with all relevant parties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a cessation of hostilities on the eve of Easter, at a Saturday meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The 30-hour truce lasted between 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 and midnight on April 21.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukraine committed 4,900 ceasefire violations. The ministry specified that Ukrainian forces had continued to carry out strikes on Russian positions, as well as on civilian facilities in the border areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions and Crimea. The Ukrainian army launched 90 drones during the truce, eight of which were used outside the special military operation zone.