Trump says many world leaders asking him to reduce tariffs

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that many world leaders and entrepreneurs are asking Washington to reduce tariffs. He posted the corresponding publication on the Truth Social network on Sunday.

"Since our announcement of Liberation Day, many World Leaders and Business Executives have come to me asking for relief from Tariffs," Trump wrote noting that they "must right the wrongs."

According to the president, the United States expects to "rebuild the Wealth" and "create true reciprocity" in trade relations.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into effect on April 5, individual ones - on April 9.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

Meanwhile, the US President raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Taking into account the previously imposed tariff of 20% for the allegedly insufficient efforts of the governments of Canada, China and Mexico to combat fentanyl smuggling to the US, the total duty on goods from China currently reaches 145%.