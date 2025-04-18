Russia to resolve Ukraine conflict quickly if EU, US 'wash hands of it' — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. If Europe follows America’s lead and distances itself from the conflict in Ukraine, Russia will be able to work things out on its own "faster," Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council wrote on X.

"American officials have said that if there is no progress on the Ukrainian case, the United States will wash its hands of it. Wisely. And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will figure it out faster," he wrote.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from the negotiation on Ukraine if the parties sabotaged it.

Media reports have also begun to float around about the possible termination of military aid to Kiev. Trump did not want to answer whether Washington was ready to take such a step if peace talks failed. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States, after three years of supporting Ukraine and spending billions of dollars, had reached a point where it needed to focus on other tasks.