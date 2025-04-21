EU seeks to tweak methane emission rules to increase US LNG imports — agency

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. The European Union is considering ways to make it easier for US LNG exporters to comply with its methane emissions rules as the bloc seeks to avert a trade war, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the commission is looking at using flexibilities in how it applies EU methane rules.

A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on whether it was exploring possible flexibilities in the methane law that could benefit US LNG exporters. "The Commission has an ongoing dialogue with industry on all relevant matters related to our legislation," the spokesperson said, as cited by the news agency.

Reuters points out that starting this year, the EU requires importers of oil and gas to monitor and report the methane emissions associated with those imports.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 10% on all imports, including from allies such as EU nations. The scenario is expected to be implemented if Brussels fails to increase oil and gas imports from the US. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU was considering the option to increase US LNG purchases in order to escape tariffs.