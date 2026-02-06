Medvedev urges US to honestly acknowledge difficulties in approaches to New START treaty

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has proposed that the United States openly recognize the difficulties surrounding approaches to a new Treaty on Strategic and Offensive Arms.

"The US State Department has called New START 'flawed', as it didn’t cover tactical nuclear weapons or include China. Really? What about the UK and France? Hypersonic weapons?" the politician wrote on the social network X. "Washington's statement means one thing: there’ll never be a treaty under these terms. Be honest!" he urged.

New START, the last international legal document restricting the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 due to Washington’s refusal to extend it. US President Donald Trump said that he expected to make a better agreement, which would also cover China.

Moscow suggested extending the treaty’s validity for another year after the document expired but received no official response from Washington to the initiative. As for China, Moscow believes that it’s up to Beijing to make a decision and will respect any choice China makes.

However, Russia stressed that if New START’s scope was expanded at some point, it should include nuclear powers such as the UK and France, US allies and NATO members, whose nuclear capabilities are not covered by any strategic stability agreement.