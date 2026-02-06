Power generation in Russia down 1.5% year on year in 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Electric power generation in Russia dropped by 1.5% annually to 1.194 trillion kWh as of the end of 2025, the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

Thermal power plants lowered their generation by 1.3% year on year to 767 bln kWh. Nuclear power plants increased their output by 1.3% to 219 bln kWh. Electricity generation by hydropower plants lost 5% to 201 bln kWh.

Electricity generation in December 2024 fell by 1.1% annually to 115 bln kWh in December 2025. Nuclear power plants generated 19.8 bln kWh, down 9.2% annually. Thermal power plants reduced their output by 0.2% to 78.5 bln kWh. Hydropower plants increased generation by 4.9% to 16.6 bln kWh.